Seth Meyers Extends ‘Late Night’ Hosting Gig Through 2028

Seth Meyers will continue hosting “Late Night With Seth Meyers” for at least four more years, NBC announced Monday.

Meyers has renewed his deal with NBCUniversal to helm the NBC late night series through 2028. Additionally, Meyers’ production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers, has also extended its deal with Universal Studio Group, with the companies set to collaborate and produce content across NBCUniversal platforms.

“Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as ‘A Closer Look’ and ‘Day Drinking,’” NBCUniversal Entertainment late night programming EVP Katie Hockmeyer said in a statement. “We’re so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of ‘Late Night.’”

The renewal follows the 10th anniversary of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” after it initially launched on Feb. 24, 2014. In reflecting on the show’s evolution and legacy with TheWrap in February, Meyers noted the necessity of trying new things, saying, “Competence ultimately is less interesting than being risk-taking.”

“It’s just constantly trying to do things differently and finding new ways to do things and trying to adjust the process sometimes,” Meyers explained. “We’ve never been a show where the solution has been, ‘We gotta work every day of the week and twice on Sundays!’ We have found that the looser it’s gotten, not in the way it deals with the facts or the way it tackles tricky subjects, but we want the show to feel comfortable and lived in.”

Over the course of its decade on the air, “Late Night” and its digital series “Corrections” have tallied up two Critics Choice Awards, seven Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 11 Emmy nominations.

The late night series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as an EP for the series while Mike Shoemaker serves as a producer.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.