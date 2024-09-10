Seth Meyers Suggests Easy Way for Kamala Harris to ‘Bait’ Trump at Debate | Video

Hillary Clinton offered some advice for Kamala Harris ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate: “bait” Donald Trump. So on Monday night, Seth Meyers offered an easy way to do just that.

Speaking to the New York Times, Clinton noted that Harris “just should not be baited. She should bait him. He can be rattled. He doesn’t know how to respond to substantive, direct attacks.” Clinton cited Trump’s response to her calling him a “Russian puppet” during their debate as evidence that it would work.

“Oh, good idea. You know what she should do? Show up as a Black woman,” Meyers joked.

Trump’s desire to attack Harris for her race and gender has long been suggested by political pundits, especially considering he attacked Hillary Clinton for the latter quite a bit in 2016.

It even came up on “Late Night” last week, when MSNBC host Chris Hayes stopped by the show, and noted that “all he wants to do is talk about Kamala Harris’ race, gender and identity.”

Hayes added that Trump seems to be aware of how that would play out for him though, and that’s the only reason he’s refraining from doing so.

“There’s some part of him that understands it’s not the winning attack on her, but he does want to be like ‘She’s really dumb,’” Hayes said. “‘She’s a dumb Black woman’ is what he really wants to say.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.