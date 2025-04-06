‘SNL’: Trump Touts ‘Fantastic, Unbelievable Depression’ Ahead in Tariffs Speech Reenactment | Video

James Austin Johnson’s President Donald Trump explained his tariffs plan during the latest “Saturday Night Live” cold open, teasing a new era in his presidency he called “MAGDA: Make America Great Depression Again.”

“My favorite word, tariff, which, of course, is short for tarrific idea,” Trump said, reenacting the President’s speech from the rose garden Wednesday.

“It’ll be great. It’ll be better than great. It will be a fantastic, unbelievable depression,” he said. “Never seen before. This depression is going to be so great. We’ll be the ones eating the cats and the dogs.”

Mike Myers joined as Elon Musk later on, introducing a new Tesla Model V that vandalizes itself, saying that users could choose a penis or a swastika graffiti to display on the new electric car model. The show also referenced the now-infamous Morgan Wallen walkout from last week, as Johnson’s Trump said, “Get me to God’s country.”

Johnson’s Trump brought out the cardboard one sheet that explained which countries were hit with the tariffs and by which percentages. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, played by Andrew Dismukes, accidentally brought out the cheesecake menu instead before bringing out the tariffs breakdown.

“We spent so much time, frankly, millions of dollars, on this piece of art,” Johnson’s Trump said of the cardboard cutout. “We listed the countries in an order that’s neither alphabetical nor numerical for maximum confusion.”

President Donald Trump unveiled his most expansive tariffs to date in the speech on Wednesday. The tariffs will apply to more than 100 trading partners, including the European Union, China, Britain and India. Mexico and Canada, which had been slapped with levies earlier, were excluded.

Johnson’s Trump acknowledged that, though the stock market did crash temporarily, it is all part of the plan.

When Myers’ Musk popped onto the scene wearing a cheese hat, he admitted he was “an idiot” for trying to buy the election in Wisconsin: “I should have just bought Wisconsin.”

Jack Black hosted this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlisle.

