Morgan Wallen Says ‘Get Me to God’s Country’ After Leaving ‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Mikey Madison

Morgan Wallen was this weekend’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” where he performed “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case.”

However, the country singer was spotted whispering in host and Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison’s ear as she closed out the show onstage before he abruptly walked in front of the NBC camera and appeared to leave.

Wallen then posted a photo of a private jet to his Instagram Story, captioning it, “Get me to God’s country.”

In a promo shared on March 27, Wallen — who was sentenced to DUI classes and two years of probation in December — joked he wished he was drunk while on set. The singer pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville last year.

He shared an apology to his X account at the time: “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

This was the singer’s second episode after his initial October 2020 appearance was canceled due to him ignoring CDC guidelines mid-COVID, though he made his debut later that December.