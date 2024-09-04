Chris Hayes Admits He Was a Little ‘Salty’ Biden Dropped Out While He Was on Hiatus | Video

President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race while both MSNBC host Chris Hayes and NBC host Seth Meyers were on vacation this summer, and yes, both men were stunned by it. But Hayes was also admittedly a little “salty.”

Stopping by “Late Night” on Tuesday night, Hayes explained that he was on vacation with his family in Iceland when the news of Biden’s dropout came through (specifically while Hayes and his family were at a festival, and one of his kids was in a bouncy house).

And while Hayes was happy to see the news itself, he confessed that the timing of it all was rough, considering the sequence of events.

“The one thing I did feel sort of salty about — and I think you would agree with this — is, I thought those three weeks between that debate and him dropping out were three of the most brutal weeks of coverage,” he explained to Meyers.

“I mean it was just like agonizing and anguished, and people were fighting with each other. And what’s the path forward? And every day felt like 100 years.”

At that, Meyers joked that the debate itself felt like it was 49 years long, which Hayes agreed with.

“I had three weeks of that coverage and I didn’t get, like, the ecstasis of the sort of like, the third act of the drama, when this sort of climactic crescendo happens. I missed that.”

Nonetheless, Hayes has been enjoying watching Kamala Harris’ campaign, arguing that not having to be on trail for quite as long has clearly helped her enter the race with energy.

