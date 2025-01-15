Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and ‘Severance’ Co-Stars Pop Up in Grand Central to Promote Season 2 | Video

“Severance” fans commuting through Grand Central Station in New York City Tuesday were confronted by a special surprise ahead of Season 2’s Friday release.

A recreation of the office from the Apple TV+ series was placed inside a glass box in the center of the high-traffic train station, but the set piece pop-up was not the only surprise in store for fans. Several cast members, including producer and star Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Trammell Tillman and Zach Cherry, among others, entered the office as their characters from the show.

Executive producer and director of the series Ben Stiller posted a video of the installation to his social accounts Tuesday, including one video of Scott mopping the office floor.

Earlier in the day, social accounts said they spotted “Lumon employees” working in the cubicles inside the performance art piece. Stiller reposted one post to X, saying “rush hour should be interesting.”

Four hours later, the producer updated his social media with a picture of Scott sitting at his desk inside the exhibit.

Users online said the performance art installation went on for at least an hour. A banner displayed in Grand Central Station, promoting the show, said the exhibit will be active in Vanderbilt Hall Jan. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

See several fan POV’s of the exhibit below:

“Severance” Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ Jan. 17.