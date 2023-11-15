Netflix has canceled five original series in the aftermath of the Hollywood double strike. The streamer decided not to renew live-action dramas “Shadow and Bone” and the Kim Cattrall-led “Glamorous,” along with animated series “Agent Elvis,” “Farzar” and “Captain Fall.”

The news comes as the streamer evaluates the impact of the long work stoppage related to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. There have been cancellations and un-renewals across the industry related to the production halt, with many freshman series particularly vulnerable since it would take too long for them to turn around new episodes and stay in the cultural conversation.

Exceptions include hit series like “The Night Agent” and “One Piece,” who’s impressive debuts guaranteed them quick renewals even during the strikes.

“Shadow and Bone” is the only sophomore series in the bunch. A hit in its first season, the show is inspired by the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. The show spent five weeks in Netflix’s top 10 for English-language series without reaching the top spot. That, combined with the delay in producing a potential third season likely led to its premature ending.

At the time of the Season 2 finale, “Shadow and Bone” showrunner Eric Heisserer shared his hopes for Netflix to pick up would greenlight a “Six of Crows” spin-off that would continue the story beyond the now-canceled flagship series.

“Captain Fall,” which premiered the first part of its 20-episode season in July, will still release the remaining episodes at a later date.

Recent renewals at Netflix include “Ginny & Georgia” for Season 3 and 4, “The Lincoln Lawyer” for Season 3, “XO, Kitty” for Season 2, “Heartstopper” for Seasons 2 and 3, “The Diplomat” for Season 2, “Fubar” for Season 2, “Sweet Magnolias” for Season 4 and “Castlevania: Nocturne” for Season 2.

The cancellations follow an avalanche of shows that have been canceled, or had their renewals reversed in the aftermath of the strikes.

Deadline first reported the news of the cancellations.