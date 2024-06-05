“The View” saw a lot of happy tears fall on Wednesday morning, primarily from host Whoopi Goldberg. But Sheryl Lee Ralph nearly shed some too, after she was shown how one of her biggest scenes from “Sister Act 2” has been memed online.

The bulk of Wednesday’s episode was devoted to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the sequel, reuniting nearly all of the stars from the film. Ralph, who starred as Lauryn Hill’s mother in the movie, was asked by Whoopi back in February to attend the special — and to return in “Sister Act 3” — and was thrilled at the idea.

During the interview, the “Abbott Elementary” star was made aware that one particular scene of hers from the movie has been thoroughly memed online and was shown a TikTok video of it. The scene in question is of Ralph scolding her daughter for having dreams of singing, stitched together with clips of Ralph herself performing on massive stages in real life (including at the Super Bowl).

After seeing the video, Ralph needed a moment to collect herself, her eyes visibly glazed over from nearly crying with laughter. She admitted that she hadn’t seen it before and was stunned at how the scene has lived on through the years.

“I had no idea that that scene was gonna land that way,” Ralph said. “You know, in my mind, I was channeling my Jamaican mother, when I told her I was gonna be an actress.”

Ralph then noted that, if her mom could see memes like this and see how far Ralph has come, she’d certainly be pleased. You can watch the moment in the video below.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.