This year marks the 31st anniversary of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” and star Whoopi Goldberg revealed on Wednesday morning that “The View” is planning a massive reunion. So, she took the opportunity to ask “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph to join in on the fun — and on “Sister Act 3.”

Ralph appeared on the ABC talk show to celebrate the return of “Abbott Elementary,” which kicks off its newest season on Wednesday night, after being one of the many shows impacted by last year’s Hollywood strikes. Of course, during her appearance, viewers were reminded that Ralph had a small role in “Sister Act 2,” as the mother of one of Whoopi’s students.

When asked what it was like to work with Whoopi, Ralph noted that “it was so good that it was not the last time we would work together,” and ran down the many projects she and the host collaborated on.

So, Whoopi decided to try and add a few more to the list, revealing that “The View” is working on a reunion to celebrate “Sister Act 2.”

“And we’re gonna try to get as many cast members on, to share memories from the movie. Would you do us the honor of coming back?” Whoopi asked, earning an enthusiastic yes from Ralph. “And as soon as we know when it is, we’ll do that. But I will also do this.”

This wouldn’t be the first time “The View” has staged a reunion. Back in 2017, the show celebrated the movie’s 25th anniversary with a massive sing-along. But, Whoopi then proceeded to make an even bigger invitation.

“You know, we’re in the process of putting together [Sister Act] 3,” she said. “Will you come be part of it, whatever it is?”

At that, Ralph got emotional, once again readily agreeing.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.