“The View” ended in tears on Wednesday morning — but worry not, they appeared to be happy tears. They came from host Whoopi Goldberg after she performed “Joyful Joyful” with her “Sister Act 2” costars.

Most of Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show was devoted to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the sequel — albeit a little late, since it was released in 1993 — and reunited Whoopi with nearly all of her costars on the film.

Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, who played Sisters Mary Patrick and Mary Robert, respectively, were both on hand, as well as “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played Lauryn Hill’s mother in the sequel. But, “The View” also tracked down as many of the actors who played Whoopi’s students in the film as possible.

To wrap up the show, Whoopi — in full nun costume — led her former costars in a performance of “Joyful Joyful.” Indeed, it was a massive, joyful production, and as the song ended, Whoopi was overcome with emotion.

As she started to double over, crying into her hand, Makkena and Ralph quickly rushed to her side, hugging Whoopi tightly. She then turned to Najimy, who was equally as emotional, and hugged her as well.

Of course, Whoopi seemed to be on the brink of tears through the whole episode. That’s because as her cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin interviewed the actors who played Whoopi’s students, they all recalled their fondest memories of how she treated them on set.

“Let me get my Whoopi groove, hold on,” the host said at one point, taking a moment to collect herself after a story from Deedee Magno Hall, who personally thanked Whoopi for sitting with her at lunch while filming.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.