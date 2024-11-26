Megha Tolia to Step Down as Shondaland President and COO

Shondaland boss Megha Tolia is stepping down as president and COO before the end of the year, TheWrap has learned.

Tolia, who has headed Shonda Rhimes’ production company for three years, will step down in December to spend more time with her family, a spokesperson said. In her place, chief innovation and design officer Sandie Bailey and CMO Chris DiIorio will be elevated to co-presidents.

Bailey and DiIorio will continue on in their previous roles in addition to their new responsibilities as co-presidents.

“I am so grateful to Shonda and my colleagues at Shondaland for three wonderful years at the company,” Tolia said in a statement Tuesday. “I look forward to cheering them on as they continue to tell stories and fearlessly entertain audiences everywhere.”

The news comes as Shondaland prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. Since its launch, Shondaland has produced “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “For The People” and “Station 19,” with its upcoming releases including “The Residence” and “Bridgerton” Season 4.

“There are no two people who are more closely aligned with my vision and goals for where I want to go as a company than Sandie and Chris,” Shondaland owner and CEO Rhimes said in a statement. “Together they have over 20 years of institutional knowledge from all areas of our business and I am excited to have their expanded leadership as we continue to build Shondaland. I want to thank Megha for her valuable contributions over the past three years and wish her the best as she focusses on time with her family.”

“As we enter the 20th anniversary year of Shondaland, we are honored to be a long-standing part of this storytelling,” Bailey and DiIorio said in a joint statement. “We are excited for this next chapter, and look forward to leading Shondaland into the future.”