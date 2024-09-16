‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Adds New Cast as Filming Begins

Filming on “Bridgerton” Season 4 is officially underway at Shepperton Studios in London, with Netflix sharing a new behind the scenes image of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on set. The season will focus on Thompson’s Benedict as he pursues Ha’s Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek.

In Benedict’s book, “An Offer From a Gentleman,” Benedict meets his love interest Sophie at his mother’s masquerade ball, which Eloise says is happening in a few months in the Season 3 finale.

Please rise for Sophie Baek & Benedict Bridgerton!!!



Here's your first official photo of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on the set of Bridgerton Season 4. Now OFFICIALLY in production. pic.twitter.com/TyOlryDXEU — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2024

The streamer also revealed three new cast members for the upcoming installment: Katie Leung, who will play Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao, who is Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei, who will play Posy Li. Additionally, Emma Naomi, who portrays Alice Mondrich, and Hugh Sachs, who portrays Brimsley, will be part of the main cast in Season 4.

In addition to Thompson, Ha, Leung, Mao, Wei, Naomi and Sachs, the cast of Season 4 includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

“Bridgerton” Season 4, which has not announced a release date, will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as EP and showrunner, while executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.

Though Netflix renewed ‘Bridgerton’ for seasons 3 and 4 in 2021, it might be a while until Season 4 debuts. Seasons of “Bridgerton” take eight months to film before post-production takes place.

While Brownell told TheWrap she hoped to speed up time in between seasons, she said a yearly release schedule is highly unlikely.

“I’ll be honest, yearly is probably out of the cards. This is such a giant production. It is like making eight short feature films, just in terms of how many storylines we have to write, and then the production obviously is an enormous undertaking,” she said. “We are doing everything in our power to start releasing seasons more quickly, but once a year might be a hard target to hit.”

She also told TheWrap that the should would continue to explore Benedict’s fluidity in future seasons after delving into a relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and her friend, Paul, in Season 3.

“This is not the end of that storyline,” Brownell said. “As any fluid person knows, fluidity is a part of your identity, whether or not you end up with a man, a woman or a nonbinary person.”