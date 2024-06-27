‘Succession’ Writer Jonathan Glatzer’s Silicon Valley Drama Lands Series Order at AMC

The “darkly comedic” show from the “Better Cal Saul” producer follows a tech CEO and his self-serving psychologist

Jonathan Glatzer
Side by side of Jonathan Glatzer and the AMC Networks logo (Photo Credit: AMC)

AMC Networks is diving into the high stakes and high stress world of Silicon Valley with its latest series order from “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer and producer Jonathan Glatzer.

The currently untitled project will take place in a world filled with “misguided corporate cultures, moony innovation labs and cutthroat private high schools,” a logline for the project reads. It will follow a rift between a tech CEO, who is the self-proclaimed “inventor of the future,” and his self-serving “performance psychologist” that’s sparked by an exploitation of personal data. This fallout quickly spirals out of control, “exposing the absurdities of ambition, corporate ethics and the fallibility of the people who are shaping the future of our world.”

“Get ready for a captivating, enthralling, authentic look behind the curtain of Silicon Valley,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement to press. “Jonathan is a massive talent and AMC is lucky to be the home of this, his first series creation brought to life. The show, which chronicles the lives of characters creating the world we will all inhabit, is right here and right now. Truth is stranger than fiction, especially here.”

“The tech world and the future it is offering is in the hands of some frighteningly self-involved people. They radiate a bizarre, semi-deity-like energy, but even they cannot escape their own humanity. So rather than do something directly about ‘tech,’ I wanted to focus on the people. And not just the titans, but the antsy wannabe titans, the kids and spouses of the wannabes; their housekeepers, their schools, their psychiatrists, their dogs and gurus alike, all of them living in this bubble where they truly believe — and perhaps rightly — they are inventing the future, dogs excepted,” Glatzer said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be doing this with AMC. At a time when networks are looking for fastballs and strikes, I gave them a darkly comedic curveball, and to their tremendous credit, they have given me nothing but the greatest support a writer could ask for.”

The series will premiere on AMC and AMC+, with Glatzer serving as its writer and showrunner. In addition to “Better Call Saul,” Glatzer is known for his work on HBO’s “Succession,” Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” and Netflix’s “Bloodline.”

Kayla Cobb

Kayla Cobb

