Michael Bolton Cancels Tour Dates After Surgery for Brain Tumor

Singer Michael Bolton revealed on Friday that he is canceling upcoming shows due to “unexpected challenges” from a brain tumor and subsequent brain surgery.

“Thanks to incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer, who is 70, wrote in an Instagram.

He said he received the diagnosis “just before the holidays” and that the doctors determined he needed immediate surgery.

The Grammy winner said he is taking the “next couple of months” off to focus on his recovery.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton wrote.

He didn’t specific how long he expected his “temporary break” to last. His tour, was scheduled through May, would next have taken him to Florida, Ohio, Canada and California in February. He is separately booked in July for two dates at London’s The O2 arena.

Bolton signed off, “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Love, MB.”

The power ballad king has sold more than 75 million records and recorded eight top 10 albums, with two No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts.

He picked up a Best Male Pop Vocal Performance Grammy for 1990’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You?” and won his second 1992 for his cover of the Percy Sledge song “When a Man Loves a Woman.” It hit number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard Adult Contemporary Singles chart.

Bolton has also turned his hand to acting, appearing as himself in a 1998 episode of “The Nanny,” as well as on “Two and a Half Men,” the Lonely Island music spoof “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” “Fresh off the Boat” and “Clone High.”

And he serves as a running joke in Mike Judge’s 1999 comedy “Office Space,” in which one employee with the same name can’t stand the balladeer’s singing.