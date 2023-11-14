“Tiny Pretty Things” star Barton Cowperthwaite shared he’s been diagnosed with a brain tumor after he endured several seizures over the past several weeks.

“So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma,” Cowperthwaite wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Along with the caption, Cowperthwaite uploaded two photos: one of him in the hospital and the other of a scan showing the brain tumor.

“It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor,” Cowperthwaite continued. “Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self.”

Cowperthwaite added that he and his family would be getting “second opinions” from other doctors, and that he plans to undergo surgery by the middle or end of next week. He also welcomed any outreach.

In the following posts, he thanked fans and followers for their well wishes and support, and mentioned that he’s started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money to pay for his medical expenses, his rent, food and other essentials. After receiving questions from people about how he learned about the tumor, the actor shared that it came after experiencing a slew of seizures.

“People have been really curious about how I was able to discover the tumor. I, over the past eight weeks I have had several seizures,” Cowperthwaite said in a video post. “The most recent of which landed me in the ER. They were able to perform a cat scan, which discovered an abnormality, and from that point they sent me to a different facility to get further imaging done and the MRI showed a lemon-sized glioma in my right frontal lobe.”

He ended his post by that the tumor is not “of immediate concern,” per medical opinion, and that he will be making a decision on where he will be getting surgery next week.

“Thankfully it is not of immediate concern,” Cowperthwaite said in a video clip. “They were able to discharge me and send me home. We’re gathering the troops, strategizing. We’re meeting with some of the best of the best on Monday, and I will be able to decide where I want to get surgery done next week.”