‘Slow Horses’ Creator Will Smith Shades the Other Will Smith During Emmy Win Speech: ‘I Come in Peace’

The Emmy winner referenced the “Bad Boys” star’s infamous Oscars slap while accepting the win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Will Smith ("Slow Horses") and Will Smith ("Bad Boys")
Will Smith ("Slow Horses") and Will Smith ("Bad Boys")

“Slow Horses” executive producer Will Smith shaded the star that he happens to share a name with as he took the Primetime Emmy Awards stage.

The other Will Smith made history at the 2022 Academy Awards when he rushed the stage and slapped fellow comedian Chris Rock.

The nine-time Emmy nominee told the audience, “I come in peace,” as he accepted his trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Slow Horses.”

Janet Yang Will Smith
Read Next
Motion Picture Academy President Calls Its Response to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock 'Inadequate'

After being snubbed for the past two years at the Emmy Awards, “Slow Horses” went into Sunday night’s award show with nine nominations, including Best Drama.

The “Slow Horses” creator is also known for his work on “Veep,” “The Thick of It” and “Avenue 5.” The writer and producer has been nominated for five total Primetime Emmy awards and won twice for his work on “Veep.”

More to come…

Shogun
Read Next
'Shōgun' Triumphs With 4 Emmys, 'The Bear' Loses Best Comedy Series to 'Hacks' (Complete Winners List)

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.