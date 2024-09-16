‘Slow Horses’ Creator Will Smith Shades the Other Will Smith During Emmy Win Speech: ‘I Come in Peace’

“Slow Horses” executive producer Will Smith shaded the star that he happens to share a name with as he took the Primetime Emmy Awards stage.

The other Will Smith made history at the 2022 Academy Awards when he rushed the stage and slapped fellow comedian Chris Rock.

The nine-time Emmy nominee told the audience, “I come in peace,” as he accepted his trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Slow Horses.”

After being snubbed for the past two years at the Emmy Awards, “Slow Horses” went into Sunday night’s award show with nine nominations, including Best Drama.

The “Slow Horses” creator is also known for his work on “Veep,” “The Thick of It” and “Avenue 5.” The writer and producer has been nominated for five total Primetime Emmy awards and won twice for his work on “Veep.”

