‘Slow Horses’ Star Rosalind Eleazar Says ‘All Is Not What It Seems’ With River Kissing Louisa in Season 5 Trailer

This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “Slow Horses”

Rosalind Eleazar says that that scene of River (Jack Lowden) kissing her character Louisa in the “Slow Horses” Season 5 trailer is “not what it seems.””

The actress, who also stars in the upcoming Netflix mystery series, “Missing You,” told TheWrap, “All is not what it seems with that scene. It may look a certain way, but I think the audiences are going to be quite surprised with a decision that Louisa makes,” Eleazar teased, adding that it’s “quite a big decision.”

The Apple TV+ British spy series has previously hinted at a possible relationship between the two spies, with Louisa mistakenly thinking he was asking her out when he was merely going to ask her for advice.

There’s usually more death than romance on the show, which has killed off regular characters, including Louisa’s boyfriend Min (Dustin Demri-Burns). The actress explained “there’s more of that” in the upcoming season.

“It’s always so sad when we lose a Slow Horse, not just for the character, but also for our little group that we have, and we’ve become so close,” she said of the cast, which includes Gary Oldman, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kristin Scott Thomas.

“And you shoot the next season, and you’re like, “Oh, Kadiff [Kirwan] is not here.” Eleazar shared that when Min was murdered, her reaction was, “What, am I supposed to do without him?’ I just asked [showrunner Will Smith], ‘Why do we have to kill them? Why can’t we just keep them? Do we really need to kill these characters?’ But it makes for great television, doesn’t it?”

Eleazar said that she and Lowden in particular are “very close…. We’re always texting if we’re not filming. It’s a great little family.”

She praised the series, which is based on the books by Mick Herron, saying, “It subverted the genre, and it’s made the spy world quite fun and charismatic and silly and witty and human. I’m really grateful to have been a part of that.”

Eleazer added,” I just love the individual dynamics of each duo. Louis and and River’s relationship is a very particular thing. It’s been fun finding how they always bicker.”

She explained that the agents who’ve been assigned to Slough House are “actually all good at what they do,” but it’s their personalities that need some work.

“They can do their job. They can do it pretty well. It’s just they’re objectionable. They’re a nightmare, you know?” she laughed.

Check back on Jan. 1 for our interview with Eleazar about her new series, “Missing You,” in which she plays a detective whose fiancé resurfaces after disappearing 11 years ago.

Season 5 of “Slow Horses” premieres later in 2025, and the series has already been renewed through Season 6.