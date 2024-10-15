‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Season 6, Will Involve ‘High-Stakes Game of Retaliation and Revenge’

Gary Oldman’s cranky, crusty veteran spy Jackson Lamb’s tenure has been extended through 2026: On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced Season 6 of “Slow Horses,” which will be six episodes.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+,” in a press release shared with TheWrap.

Oldman stars in the Emmy and BAFTA-winning series stars as the reluctant head of MI5’s fictional Slough House, whose all-but-decommissioned agents are dubbed the “Slow Horses.”

The drama is based on the novels by Mick Herron: Season 6 will be based on the sixth and seventh books in the series, “Joe Country” and “Slough House,” and will see the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

The ensemble cast includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce.

Showrunner Will Smith told TheWrap in a recent interview that he only had a few more episodes to film of Season 5, which is expected in late 2025.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman serving as executive producers. Season six is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

Seasons 1 -4 of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+.