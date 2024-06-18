Paramount has released the first chilling “Smile 2” teaser, and you can watch it at the top of the page right now.

The sequel to the surprise 2022 hit will hit theaters Oct. 18. Along with the teaser, the studio also released the first image and poster for the movie, which you can see below.

While speaking with Julia Cunningham and Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in promotion of “Road House” in March, Gage assured fans of the first film that “if you love the first movie, you’re going to love this one.”

“It’s so terrifying,” he said, “It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take.”

When asked to clarify, Gage added, “I didn’t think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting.” The actor admitted he had to vomit off-camera to get through the scene.

The follow-up to the 2022 horror hit is “legitimately that scary,” he continued. “I’m not even just lying. I’ve never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew was terrified filming because, I don’t know. Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well.”

Naomi Scott joined the cast of the “Smile” sequel in December. Parker Finn directed and wrote the follow-up, with Temple Hill onboard to produce.

“Smile” was a surprise hit for Paramount after it grossed $217 million worldwide in 2022. The movie starred Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter, a therapist haunted by a patient’s horrific suicide. Bearing a ghastly grin, the woman’s death triggers disturbing events making Rose question her sanity. When patients sport the same smile before meeting macabre fates, Rose’s terror escalates as the bizarre curse seemingly spreads. The film also starred Jessie T. Usher and Kal Penn.