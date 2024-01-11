Rosemarie DeWitt and Kyle Gallner Round Out Untitled ‘Smile’ Sequel Cast | Exclusive

Paramount Pictures’ untitled “Smile” sequel has rounded out its cast with Kyle Gallner (“Smile,” “The Passenger”) returning and Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The duo join previously announced cast Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage.

Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct the project. Temple Hill is producing. Plot details about the follow-up are being kept under wraps.

“Smile,” the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film, became the No. 1 horror movie of last year and grossed $217 million at the worldwide box office. The original film was also Finn’s directorial expanding his 2020 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept.”

“Smile” (2022) starred Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter, a therapist haunted by a patient’s horrific suicide. Bearing a ghastly grin, the woman’s death triggers disturbing events making Rose question her sanity. When patients sport the same smile before meeting macabre fates, Rose’s terror escalates as the bizarre curse seemingly spreads. The film also starred Jessie T. Usher and Kal Penn.

Up next, DeWitt can be seen starring in Disney+’s film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel “Out of My Mind” by author Sharon M. Harper. Directed by Amber Sealey, “Out of my Mind” follows a young girl with cerebral palsy, and how she and her mother navigate sixth grade as a non-verbal wheelchair user. DeWitt will portray Diane, Melody’s mother and fiercest advocate.

Most recently, DeWitt appeared in the series-finale episode of APPLE TV+’s Golden Globe-nominated series “‘Lessons in Chemistry”. She can also be seen starring opposite Toni Colette and Anna Faris in the 2022 black comedy “The Estate.” The same year, she starred opposite Colin Firth and Toni Collette in HBO Max’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series “The Staircase”.

She also featured in the 2021 drama “The Same Storm,” alongside Sandra Oh and Mary-Louise Parker. In television, DeWitt had a recurring role in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime series “The Boys”, and also featured in the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”.

DeWitt is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. Gallner, who starred in the original “Smile,” most recently appeared in MGM’s “The Passenger” and 2022’s “Scream” reboot. He is repped by Paradigm and Integral Artists.