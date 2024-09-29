‘SNL’: Bowen Yang Channels Chappell Roan as Moo Deng the Baby Hippo, Gets Colin Jost Hosed Down | Video

Odds are, if you’ve been scrolling through social media at all in the last few weeks, you’ve come across Moo Deng, the baby hippo in Thailand that is stealing hearts. But on Saturday night, Moo Deng stopped by “SNL” to set some boundaries for fans.

Naturally, it was Bowen Yang playing the baby hippo, having had experience giving a voice to creatures and things that cannot actually talk. Wearing a proper hippo costume, Yang’s Moo Deng got blunt during a Weekend Update that mirrored artist Chappell Roan’s recent social media statements.

“For the past 10 weeks, I’ve been going non-stop, running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the hose from a water, the water from a hose, and the response has been overwhelming,” she said. “But it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries.”

As Moo Deng’s speech went on, she would periodically call for the hose, at which point a literal hose would shoot water for Yang to chomp at. By the end of the segment, host Colin Jost was soaked, mourning “my wig!”

“Reminder, women owe you nothing! When I’m in my enclosure tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project,” the hippo continued. “Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your parasocial bestie, or because you appreciate my talent.”

Yes, this message might sound familiar to you. It was pretty similar to recent statements from Chappell Roan, who put out a forceful statement on Instagram last month. Naturally, Jost noticed that and pointed it out to Moo Deng, questioning if she knows who the singer is.

“I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course, I do. By the way, leave her alone!” Moo Deng replied. “Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace, so stop harassing her and stop throwing shellfish at her!”

Before Moo Deng left Weekend Update, she had one more disclaimer to add.

“Also, I know I’m only 10 weeks old, but this is very important to me, so please listen, I will not be making an endorsement in this year’s election, the presidential election,” she said.

This was, of course, another nod at Chappell Roan, who has faced criticism over the last week or so for her take on this year’s election and how she’ll be handling it.