Snoop Dogg rolled up on “The Today Show” to help Al Roker with a special marijuana-themed weathercast.

“Aye, let me get this weather together real quick,” Snoop Dogg, who is widely known as a cannabis lover, before dance-walking over to Al Roker.

“We prepared a special map. All you gotta do is touch the map and you will see some special Snoop cities,” Roker said as he guided the rapper and businessman. Cities with names inspired by marijuana slang and jargons then appeared on the board.

“For example it’s … ,” Roker said. But just as he was about finish explaining, Snoop jumped in to take over.

Kick off your Thursday with the weather forecast from @AlRoker and @SnoopDogg! 😂 pic.twitter.com/AtZixtIhnW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2024

“Al, it’s 57 degrees in Mary Jane Falls, Nevada. And then I heard it was going to be 56 degrees in Stoner, Colorado,” Snoop said.

“But my favorite is when it’s nice, hot and misty outside, 84 degrees in Blunt, South Dakota,” Snoop continued covering states on the coasts and the Midwest.

“Slidin’ on down to this area, ‘Above the Average Highs,’ 70 Degrees in Roach, Missouri,” he carried on as Roker laughed and clapped on the side. “And over here, I love, we stay luck in Kentucky, it’s going to be 60 as we blaze in Blaze, Kentucky, ya dig?”

He concluded the weather report by emphasizing the hilarious names of the real U.S. cities.

“Over here we got Pottsville, Pennsylvania, what would be 60 degrees, and down low on the go, 61 degrees in High Point, North Carolina. Get that, High Point, North Carolina,” Snoop said as he closed out.

“That’s the best one we’ve ever had!” Roker said at the end of the segment.

The musician joined the journalists to discuss the booked and busy life he had in 2024, including him cheering on Team USA at the Olympics and becoming the newest coach “The Voice.” The rapper is also gearing up to release his upcoming album “Missionary,” which drops in November. It will be entirely produced by Dr. Dre.