“The Voice” has found its next two coaches in Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. The news was announced on Monday as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The music icons will join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani for Season 26 of the NBC singing competition. This upcoming season will mark McEntire’s third consecutive season starring on the show, and Stefani’s eighth in total.

However, Season 26 will be neither Bublé’s nor Snoop’s first collaboration with “The Voice.” In Season 3, the Canadian singer/songwriter served as an advisor to Team Blake Shelton. As for Snoop Dogg, the rapper served as a mega mentor in Season 20. Monday’s announcement also marks an expanded collaboration between NBC and the hip-hop star. For the second time, the network has tapped the performer to cover the Olympics. He will serve as a special correspondent for the summer games after previously hosting the “Olympics Highlights” show on Peacock with Kevin Hart.

The series is currently airing its 25th season, which continues Monday night with a two-hour semi-final starting at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will follow the Top 9 artists as they perform songs specifically dedicated to their hometowns and battle it out ahead of the finale.

During the 2023-24 season, “The Voice” has been the most-watched alternative series, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-seven numbers. The show comes from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. John de Mol created the reality competition show and serves as its executive producer alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.