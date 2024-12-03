‘Snow White’ Trailer Teases New Song ‘Waiting on a Wish’

The latest trailer for the upcoming live-action “Snow White” contains a special surprise for Disney fans: This new look features a brief glimpse at “Waiting on a Wish,” a new song that will be in the movie. “Snow White” will be released theatrically on March 21.

This new look shows off the familiar beats of this Disney classic. “This was my father’s kingdom, a place of fairness,” Zegler as Snow White says in the trailer. “But the queen changed everything.”

It then cuts to Snow White begging the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) to grant her people kindness as the Queen schemes against Snow White in her quest to become the fairest of them all. You know the rest. Snow White flees into the woods and finds an impromptu family of sorts among seven dwarves.

But in the final minute of the trailer, this well known fairy tale changes. Instead of slipping into a deep slumber that can only be broken by true love’s kiss, Snow White recruits the dwarves to help her overthrow the Queen. Its in these final moments that the first few bars of “Waiting on a Wish” can be heard. Watch the full trailer below.

“Waiting on a Wish” comes from musical duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are perhaps best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen.” They’ve also worked on lyrics for “La La Land” as well as music for “Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Greatest Showman” and the live-action version of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

A live-action reimagining of the classic 1937 animated film, “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) and comes from a screenplay written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, who produced and executive produced “Wicked,” are also involved in the project.