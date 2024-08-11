Everything We Know About Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Movie

“Snow White” is the next Disney animated film set to get a live-action treatment, and details are slowly but surely starting to emerge.

Starring “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, the movie will be a more modern take on the 1937 film, following in the footsteps of live action remakes like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and more.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When does “Snow White” come out?

“Snow White’s” release date is currently set to release on March 21, 2025.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The first teaser trailer debuted at D23 in August. Watch it below.

Who stars in “Snow White”?

“West Side Story” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star Rachel Zegler is stepping in to play the live-action version of Disney’s first princess, and she’ll be joined by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot. Gadot will play the Evil Queen, who’s obsessed with being the “fairest” of them all.

Ansu Kabia will play the Queen’s huntsman, while Andrew Burnap plays a whole new character named Jonathan (could this be Snow White’s prince? We’ll see).

What is “Snow White” about?

The original “Snow White” animated film follows a young princess who’s just dreaming of a better life and falling in love. But, when the Evil Queen’s magic mirror informs her that Snow White is the most beautiful girl in the land, the Queen grows envious, putting Snow White under a sleeping curse, only to be awoke by true love’s kiss.

Back in 2023, Zegler drew criticism for poking fun at the original storyline at the D23 Expo, saying “I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird.”

She added, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

The actress later noted that the story will be more about Snow White becoming the leader her father wanted her to be. Disney has also made it clear that they are”taking a different approach” when it comes to Snow White’s seven dwarf friends.

Will it still have songs?

Yes, it will. In fact, the live-action “Snow White” will feature new songs written by “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It’s unclear whether the soundtrack will feature just new songs, or a blend of the originals and the new ones.