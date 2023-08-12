“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot is currently filming a role in the live-action Snow White movie for Disney. Gadot recently revealed to GQ that, for the first time in a long time, she had to earn her part with an audition — but for good reason.

As she said, “It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical.”

Gadot spent weeks preparing for the audition. She added, “So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned. And we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

GQ isn’t the only outlet Gadot has been speaking to about the movie, set to be released in March 2024. In an interview with People, Gadot said that her middle child was hoping she’d landed the part of the title character in the movie. After finding out their mother was actually cast as the Evil Queen, Gadot’s oldest chimed in, “Oh, how appropriate.’”

Disney announced that Rachel Zegler had been cast as their live-action Snow White in June 2021. Director Mark Webb commented, “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.” Zegler’s breakout role was in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” also in 2021.

Gadot was added to the film’s cast in November of that year.