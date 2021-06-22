‘Snow White': ‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler to Star in Disney Live-Action Remake

Disney has found its Snow White for the live-action remake of the 1937 animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Taking on the role of the classic Disney princess is “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler.

Marc Webb is directing the film, with Marc Platt producing. The film is expected to begin production in 2022.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” Webb said in a statement.

Zegler will make her film debut in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which was meant to open in theaters last year but will now bow from 20th Century Studios on Dec. 10. Zegler was discovered to play Maria after an open casting call and had achieved some fame after videos of her high school performances, including a YouTube clip of her singing “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” went viral.

Though Zegler isn’t widely known to the public yet, she has also landed a role in the sequel to “Shazam!,” called “Fury of the Gods,” which is just beginning production. Zegler’s casting in “Snow White” follows Disney’s push for more diversity in its leads, with pop star Halle Bailey taking on the role of Ariel in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” live-action adaptation.

The original “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” from 1937 was a box office sensation that put Walt Disney Studios on the map for its sheer ambition in putting a feature animated movie on screen. The film brought vivid color and musical spirit that audiences had never before seen in a full-length animated picture, or even live-action films of the day.

Rachel Zegler is represented by ICM Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.