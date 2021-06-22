Here’s Proof New ‘Snow White’ Rachel Zegler Was Destined to Become a Disney Princess (Photo)

Rachel Zegler will be Disney’s next live-action princess, taking on the role of Snow White in a remake of the animated classic. And if her past tweets are anything to go by, it’s a role she was born to play.

After the news broke on Tuesday, Zegler took to Twitter in her excitement, marveling at the fact that she was trending because of the announcement. “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK,” the actress tweeted.

I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

Adding to the hype of fans, Zegler then dug up some old tweets she had posted, that are now adorably prescient. One came as recently as Monday, in which she wrote “I love you disney princess cinematic universe,” after praising Halle Bailey for playing Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

It’s possible, and in fact likely, that Zegler knew she had been cast as Snow White at this point. Or at least, that’s how the actress made it seem, when she quoted her original tweet by writing “*rubs hands mischievously.*”

But really, Zegler has been tweeting about her love of Disney, and her desire to become a Disney princess for years. The actress also resurfaced photos of herself dressed as Ariel in 2017 for a stage performance of “The Little Mermaid.”

She then posted a video of a trip to Disney World, where she met Snow White and took photos with her iconic wishing well behind Cinderella’s castle.

homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

So clearly, Zegler is more than ready to play the fairest of them all.