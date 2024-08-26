‘Somebody Somewhere’ to Debut 3rd and Final Season in October | Video

The third and final season of Bridget Everett’s “Somebody Somewhere” will premiere on Oct. 27. The episode will be available to watch on HBO at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max.

“Can I keep this?” Sam (Everett) asks in the first teaser for this upcoming season as she sports a baby’s onesie.

“Sure, why?” Joel (Jeff Hiller) asks.

“It has just enough give to pop over these things,” Sam says, emphasizing her chest as Joel laughs. “Hi, I’m Joel’s best friend.”

The rest of the teaser sticks to this silly, wholesome vibe. At one point, Sam laughs and accidentally spills her beer at a packed dinner table. Later, she takes a selfie with a dog and raises a shot glass to a cheering bar. Watch the Season 3 teaser below.

“Somebody Somewhere” revolves around Sam (Everett), a woman who appears to be a true Kansan but who is actually struggling to fit into this very specific hometown mold. As she deals with loss and acceptance, Sam finds some reprieve in singing, which takes her on a journey of self-discovery and connects her to a community of outsiders “who don’t fit in but don’t give up,” a press release for the series reads. “In Season 3, we see growth against all odds.”

“We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Bridget, Hannah and Paul on this remarkable exploration of the beauty of everyday life,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO and Max comedy series, said in a statement to press. “Though it’s hard to say goodbye to these characters we hold dear, we’re grateful for this journey and the legacy ‘Somebody Somewhere’ leaves behind.”

“It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO,” Everett said in a joint statement alongside co-creator Hannah Bos, co-creator Paul Thureen and executive producer Carolyn Strauss. “Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to Amy, the entire HBO family and to the most talented and caring cast and crew. The heart of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

Season 2 of the HBO original won a Peabody Award and was nominated for its second GLAAD Media Award. Everett has also been nominated by the Critics Choice Awards and the TCA Awards for her performance in the heartfelt comedy.

“Somebody Somewhere” comes from Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions. The series stars and is executive produced by Everett with additional EPs including co-creators Bos and Thureen as well as Strauss for Mighty Mint; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions; and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel also produces. Season 3 is written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham and is directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Parham.