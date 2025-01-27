Sony Pictures Television Adds Jennifer Rogers Doyle as Franchise Management EVP

Sony Pictures Television has named former Disney executive Jennifer Rogers Doyle as its new executive vice president of franchise management.

Based in the studio’s Culver City lot, Rogers Doyle will be responsible for leading and overseeing the franchise strategy and maximizing revenue opportunities for IP such as “Cobra Kai,” “For All Mankind,” “The Boys,” “Outlander,” “Messi and the Giants” and “Bewitched” among others.

She will report to Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope.

“With our ever-expanding series universes, we are focused on enhancing fan engagement, growing potential audiences, and driving the long-term value of our IP,” Pope added. “Jennifer’s expertise in creating opportunities to build and extend franchises makes her a perfect fit for this new role. We are thrilled to have her join the team.”

During her over 20-year tenure at the Walt Disney Company, Rogers Doyle was responsible for building and managing Disney Entertainment Television’s Franchise Management division, generating seven billion-dollar franchises, chart-topping music releases, and multiple live concerts and events.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of Disney Entertainment Networks franchise, licensing and integrated planning, where she created long-term strategies to increase franchise potential across Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, 20th Television & Animation, FX, and ABC for original content streaming across Hulu and Disney+. Projects at Disney have included “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “Sofia the First,” “Doc McStuffins,” “Super Kitties,” “Hannah Montana,” “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “Zombies,” “Percy Jackson,” “Aliens,” “Golden Girls,” “The Bear,” “Family Guy,” and “Futurama,” among others.

Prior to Disney, Rogers Doyle held roles at Warner Bros., Consumer Products and Landmark Entertainment Group.

“Sony Pictures has an amazing portfolio of classic and new IP,” Rogers Doyle said. “I am excited to partner with Katherine and the Sony team to create new ways to extend the great storytelling beyond the screen through products, experiences, music, and social activations that deepen fan loyalty and brand value.”