NBCUniversal Unveils Leadership Restructuring Ahead of Cable Spinoff, Launches Universal Television Entertainment Group

NBCUniversal is bringing programming for its television studios, NBC Entertainment, Bravo and Peacock under one roof as part of a broader restructuring designed to enhance collaboration among its teams and streamline decision making.

The new division, dubbed Universal Television Entertainment Group, will be led by Frances Berwick, Pearlena Igbokwe, Liz Jenkins and Jenny Storms. The executives will report directly to NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios chairman Donna Langley.

Berwick will serve as Bravo and Peacock’s unscripted chairman, where she will continue to oversee first run syndication and unscripted programming across Bravo and Peacock including documentaries, true crime, and tentpoles such as “The Traitors” and “Love Island.”

Igbokwe will serve as chairman of television studios, NBC Entertainment and Peacock scripted. She will continue to lead Universal Studio Group, which includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio, and add oversight of NBC Entertainment’s scripted, unscripted, late night, live events and specials and Peacock scripted originals to her purview.

Jenkins will serve as chief business officer, overseeing content strategy, TV acquisitions, strategy and business operations across the entertainment and studio groups. She will help shepherd the greenlighting process for TV and streaming content and closely partner with Matt Strauss and his teams to ensure alignment and enhance collaboration with the Media Group.

Storms will serve as chief marketing officer for NBCU’s television and streaming, leading brand strategy, integrated marketing, media and consumer engagement for all entertainment content and sports, including content and brand marketing for Peacock.

“As you can see, the formation of this group is a testament to the incredible talent we have here at NBCUniversal,” Langley said in a memo to staff. “With our shared vision and combined expertise, we are poised to lead our dynamic industry in creativity and innovation, and seize growth opportunities for our business while delighting audiences across all platforms.”

The current entertainment and studios team, which includes business affairs and operations chairman Jimmy Horowitz, global distribution chairman Pete Levinsohn, head of people & culture Lissa Freed, global communications executive vice president Evan Langweiler, general counsel Chris Miller and Adam Moysey, will work closely with the new television entertainment leadership team to align functional areas in the coming weeks.

Brian Henderson and the Peacock programming team will move from the Media Group team into the Entertainment and Studios team.

In addition, Jen Friedman has been promoted to chief communications officer and will continue to oversee global communications across NBCU corporate and its business units. Hilary Smith will continue to lead the Corporate Social Responsibility team and Pauline Lord will lead Corporate Events following Blaise Cashen’s retirement. Both will report to Friedman, as will Chip Sullivan, who will become executive vice president of Corporate Initiatives.

The shake-up comes as NBCU parent company Comcast plans to spin off its cable network portfolio — which includes USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel — and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine into a standalone, publicly traded company that will reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue.

Bravo, which is known for reality TV hits such as “The Real Housewives” and is viewed as a primary Peacock “feeder,” will stay with Comcast. Also staying are the streaming service and the NBC broadcast network, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBCU’s local stations and the company’s film and television studios. Universal Kids is set to shutter in March.

The spinoff is expected to take about a year, subject to final approval by Comcast’s board and regulatory approval, and will be tax-free to Comcast shareholders.

SpinCo will be led by former NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus, who will serve as chief executive officer, and former NBCUniversal chief financial officer Anand Kini, who will serve as CFO and chief operating officer. Joining the pair will be Val Boreland as president of entertainment, Keith Cocozza as chief communications officer, Brian Dorfler as chief human resources officer, Jeff Mayzurk as president of operations and technology, Kristin Newkirk as TV networks chief financial officer, David Pietrycha as chief revenue and business officer and Greg Wright as chief accounting officer and controller.

NBCU Media Group CFO Christy Shibata will also transition to the SpinCo team.

Direct-to-consumer head Matt Strauss will succeed Lazarus as NBCUniversal Media Group chairman, continuing to lead Peacock, international networks and global streaming, while adding NBC Sports, advertising sales, content distribution, decision sciences & research and NBC broadcast affiliate relations to his purview.

His leadership team will include global advertising & partnerships chairman Mark Marshall, NBC Sports president Rick Cordella, international networks and DTC president Ken Bettstellar, chief product officer Jim Denney, chief technology officer Patrick Miceli and chief data officer Will Gonzalez and NBCU media group general counsel Andra Shapiro, who will continue in their respective roles.

Matt Schnaars has been promoted to president of platform distribution & partnerships, overseeing content distribution, affiliate relations and strategic partnerships across NBC, Peacock, Bravo, Telemundo and various FAST channels.

Shannon Willett will become the media group’s chief commercial officer, leading day-to-day strategy and execution for Peacock and cross business initiatives, while Earl Marshall will take on the expanded role of the division’s chief financial officer and strategy EVP. Joanne O’Brien will become head of NBCU media group HR, overseeing people and talent strategy.

Courtney Rowe will serve as executive vice president of corporate and NBCU media group communications, reporting to Strauss and Friedman. NBCU TV and Streaming group communications EVP Allison Rawlings will work with Rowe and the NBCU Entertainment and Studios team on the transition.

Strauss will hold a virtual all hands meeting to review the new structure and 2025 goals on Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

“In the coming weeks, Donna and I will share our vision for the Media business and how we can collaborate effectively to drive success for our networks, platforms and key stakeholders,” Strauss said in a separate memo to staff. “Throughout my career, I’ve always been passionate about opportunities to build the future of media, and today’s changes are how we can continue transforming our Media business, in partnership with Entertainment and Studios. I’m excited by the possibilities ahead – let’s go!”