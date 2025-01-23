NBCUniversal Unscripted Boss Corie Henson to Exit in Restructuring

NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of unscripted content, competition and game shows Corie Henson is set to exit the media giant as part of a broader restructuring.

Since taking on the role in 2022, Henson has overseen hits like “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” on NBC, “The Traitors” and “Love Island” on Peacock, and programming across the company’s portfolio of channels like Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, Syfy and USA Network.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal declined to comment.

Henson previously served as EVP and head of unscripted for TNT, TBS and TruTV. She developed and launched an unscripted programming strategy that included “Wipeout,” “Hogwart’s Tournament of Houses” and more. She was also formerly the EVP of Fox Alternative Entertainment, spearheading strategy for shows like “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Beat Shazam With Jamie Foxx.”

Prior to Fox, she served as executive vice president of unscripted television for the multi-platform studio Electus, overseeing series including NBC’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” truTV’s “Breaking Greenville” and National Geographic’s “Southern Justice.” She also served as ABC Entertainment’s vice president of alternative series, overseeing “Dancing With the Stars” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” as well as developing and launching “Shark Tank” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.”

Additionally, she previously produced a wide variety of shows for broadcast, cable and daytime, including CBS’ “Big Brother,” NBC’s “Grease: You’re the One That I Want,” Fox’s “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and TLC’s “The Secret Life of a Soccer Mom.” She also executive produced the Critics’ Choice Awards and oversaw live red carpet coverage for the major award shows at E! Entertainment Television earlier in her career.

The move comes as NBCU parent company Comcast plans to spin off its cable network portfolio — which includes USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel — and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine into a standalone, publicly traded company that will reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue.

The spinoff is expected to take about a year, subject to final approval by Comcast’s board and regulatory approval, and will be tax-free to Comcast shareholders.

SpinCo will be led by former NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus, who will serve as chief executive officer, and former NBCUniversal chief financial officer Anand Kini, who will serve as CFO and chief operating officer.

Joining the pair will be Val Boreland as president of entertainment, Keith Cocozza as chief communications officer, Brian Dorfler as chief human resources officer, Jeff Mayzurk as president of operations and technology, Kristin Newkirk as TV networks chief financial officer, David Pietrycha as chief revenue and business officer and Greg Wright as chief accounting officer and controller.

In connection with the move, chief content officer Donna Langley has been elevated to chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios, giving her full oversight of entertainment programming and marketing across Peacock, Bravo and NBC — including primetime and late night — as well as continued oversight of global creative strategy, business operations, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution for the company’s film and television studios.

Direct-to-consumer head Matt Strauss will succeed Lazarus as NBCUniversal Media Group chairman, continuing to lead Peacock, international networks and global streaming, while adding NBC Sports, advertising sales, content distribution, decision sciences & research and NBC broadcast affiliate relations to his purview.

Cesar Conde will remain chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, overseeing NBC News, NBC News Now, Telemundo Enterprises and NBCU Local stations, while Mark Woodbury will continue as chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh’s core leadership team will include current executive vice president Adam Miller, who will become NBCU’s chief operating officer; Craig Robinson who will continue as executive vice president and chief diversity officer; and Kim Harris, who will continue as executive vice president of Comcast and general counsel of NBCU.

.