Comcast Launches Xfinity Sports & News TV Package for $70 Per Month

Comcast’s Xfinity has launched a new sports and news TV package in an effort to compete with YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Xfinity Sports & News is available for $70 per month. In comparison, YouTube Standard and Hulu Live + Hulu with Ads are both available for $82.99 per month.

The offering features over 50 live news, sports and broadcast channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo, Univision, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and ACC Network, along with Peacock Premium at no extra cost.

The package will offer customers more than 8,000 hours of live sports coverage from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, Premier League and more, hit movies right after they’re in theaters, next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, fan-favorite library content and daily live news.

It also includes over 100 streaming channels, 300 hours of premium DVR service and allows viewers to stream content live or download it from their devices, including TVs, laptops, phones and tablets. Viewers who add an X1 TV box to their subscription can also get features like enhanced 4K, multi-view, Odds Zone and integrated search with the Xfinity voice remote.

Sports & News TV is available both in-home and on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app on supported third-party platforms such as Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Roku.

Sports & News TV customers looking for more live sports can pay an additional $9.95 per month for Xfinity’s More Sports & Entertainment package, which includes channels like NFL RedZone, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV and NHL Network. They can also pay an additional $15 to add Xfinity StreamSaver with Netflix and Apple TV+.

Separately, Comcast launched its $20 per month Now TV package back in 2023, which includes Peacock Premium, more than 40 linear channels and 20 ad-supported streaming channels for viewers who don’t mind not having sports or local news stations.

Comcast’s latest package comes on the heels of DirecTV unveiling a $70 per month MySports bundle, which includes access to 40 sports and broadcast channels and is available in 24 metro areas. Its introduction followed the death of Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Venu Sports.