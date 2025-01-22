Starz/Max Bundle Launches on Prime Video for $20.99 Per Month

Starz is teaming up with Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a new ad-free Max/Starz bundle that will be available to the Amazon-owned streamer’s customers in the U.S. for $20.99 per month.

The deal, which is available for a limited time and marks savings of approximately 25%, will give eligible subscribers access to Starz’s library of original series, including “Outlander,” the upcoming fourth season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and the new thriller “The Couple Next Door,” as well as action-packed films such as “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Borderlands” and “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

It also includes original series, blockbuster movies, documentaries and more from HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim and the DC Universe, including “The Pitt,” the upcoming seasons of “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” “The Penguin,” “House of the Dragon,” “Hacks,” “Barbie,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” both “Dune” films, and classics like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and many more.

“We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a Wednesday statement. “Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres.”

The latest bundle comes after Vizio unveiled a Starz-AMC+ bundle for $13.99 per month, compared to $20.98 per month when purchasing the two services separately.

DirecTV also unveiled a $70 per month MySports bundle, which includes access to 40 sports and broadcast channels and is available in 24 metro areas. Its introduction followed the death of Fox, Disney and WBD’s Venu Sports.

In addition, Disney and WBD teamed up on a Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle, which launched back in July for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.