Comcast has unveiled Now TV, a new streaming offering for $20 per month that will combine a live TV streaming service, free ad-supported streaming TV channels and a subscription video on-demand service.

NOW TV will include more than 40 live channels, including A&E, AMC, Food Network, Great American Family, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel, IFC, Lifetime Movie Network, OWN, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel and the Weather Channel. The live TV service is accessible through the Xfinity Stream app and includes a 20-hour DVR and access on three concurrent streams.

It will also include more than 20 ad-supported FAST channels including NBC News Now, Sky News​​ and genre-based channels from Xumo Play such as Action Movies, Comedy TV, Family Movies, Food TV, Horror & Thriller, Kids TV, Reality TV and more.

Additionally, Now TV customers will receive a Peacock Premium subscription at no additional cost via the Peacock app on all devices where the streaming service is available. Peacock Premium includes breakout original series, more than 5,000 hours of live sports, hit movies right after they’re in theaters, next day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, fan-favorite library content and daily live news.

“With content and connectivity at the core of our company, we are uniquely positioned to build and deliver streaming entertainment offerings unlike anything else out there today,” Comcast Cable president and CEO Dave Watson said in a statement. “Now TV is a great example of how our company brings together its collective video experiences, innovative technology, and superior broadband service to deliver some of the best entertainment into one affordable streaming bundle.”

Now TV is slated to launch in the coming weeks. Customers can sign up and cancel anytime through Xfinity.com.

At launch, Now TV Live and Xfinity Stream’s FAST channels will be accessible through the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, including Xfinity Flex, Fire TV, iOS and Android-powered devices, and via casting through Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast.