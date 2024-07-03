Angel Studios Hopes Lightning Strikes Twice in ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ Sneak Peek | Exclusive Video

“The fight for kids begins” in Angel Studio’s upcoming film, “Sound of Hope: Story of Possum Trot” — and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peak at the spiritual successor to 2023’s “Sound of Freedom.”

“Inspired by the powerful true story, ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible — adopting 77 children — this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won,” the official synopsis states.

In the above preview, viewers get a glimpse of that heartwarming story as a newly adopted child named Nino gets introduced to his loving church family, including Aunt Donna (Nika King) and Pastor Martin (Demetrius Grosse). “Lost” actress Elizabeth Mitchell also stars.

In 2013, this “Tiny Town With a Huge Heart” was brought to public attention after being featured on “The Today Show.”

“A town so tiny there are no stop lights or street names. A town so poor the food bank has been closed for months. You might even think this town in the piney woods of East Texas has nothing left to give, but you would be wrong,” the news segment detailed.

NBC’s Craig Melvin interviewed Donna and Rev. Martin 11 years ago, where they shared a bit of their story and what led them to take action.

“The challenge with the kids is them not really really trusting the love that you have to give them unconditionally … Some of them was beaten and molested by family members, just most horrible things,” Donna explained.

“Through ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,’ the filmmakers aim to shed light on the foster care crisis and inspire others to take action and make a difference in the lives of children everywhere. ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ not only raises awareness about the challenges within the foster care system, but also serves as a call to action, encouraging viewers to get involved and make a positive impact in their communities,” Angel Studios said in a release. “With its powerful message and compelling storytelling, ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ is a film that will touch hearts and inspire change.”

The movie is directed by Joshua Weigel and executive produced by Letitia Wright.

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” opens nationwide on July 4.