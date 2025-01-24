‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Reaches Biggest Weekly Streaming Audience of 2024 With 4.9 Billion Viewing Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Season 2 debut of “Squid Game” boosted the Netflix series to reach the biggest weekly streaming audience any show has seen in 2024, according to Nielsen’s streaming charts.

With the second installment debuting Dec. 26 on Netflix, “Squid Game” drew 4.92 billion minutes over its two seasons in the interval between Dec. 23 to Dec. 29. Viewership for “Squid Game” was more than double that of Netflix’s “Virgin River,” which scored a whopping 2.25 billion viewing minutes as the second most-watched streaming program of the week.

Dwayne Johnson-led “Red One” also scored an impressive streaming viewership as the holiday movie scored 1.81 billion viewing minutes on Prime Video during the week, clocking in as the third most-watched program of the week. Next up was holiday thriller “Carry-On,” which scored 1.54 billion viewing minutes on Netflix, and “The Six Triple Eight,” which drew a streaming viewership of 1.33 billion minutes on Netflix.

Beloved kids show “Bluey” took the sixth spot on the list with 1.17 billion viewing minutes, outpacing “Landman,” which scored 1.08 billion viewing minutes on Paramount+, as well as “The Equalizer,” which drew 1.05 cumulative billion minutes across Paramount+ and Netflix.

The holidays also boosted Christmas classics “Home Alone” and “Elf” into the ninth and tenth spots on the overall most-watched list with 917 and 848 million viewing minutes, respectively.

On the top 10 most-watched streaming originals list, Netflix series “Black Doves,” “No Good Deed” and “La Palma” all made an appearance, with “Black Doves” clocking in fourth place behind “Squid Game,” “Virgin River” and “Landman” with 448 million streaming minutes. “No Good Dead” and “La Palma” scored 446 and 435 million minutes, respectively, during the interval.

Prime Video’s “Beast Games” also notched its way into the top 10 streaming originals in the No. 7 spot with 406 million minutes, outpacing stand-up comedy special “Your Friend, Nate Bergatze,” which took eighth place with 394 million minutes on Netflix.