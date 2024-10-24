‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The final season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks has finally begun.

The USS Cerritos and the junior lieutenants who make up the lower decks are back on Paramount+ for one last round of absurd adventures. The series is the final Star Trek show to drop in 2024 and runs until the end of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fifth season of Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

When does “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5 come out?

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5 releases Thursday, Oct. 24.

How can I watch “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5?

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5 is available to stream new episodes weekly on Paramount+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of the final season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” drop together on Oct. 24 and the rest release weekly on Thursday. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Oct. 24

Episode 2 – Oct. 24

Episode 3 – Oct. 31

Episode 4 – Nov. 7

Episode 5 – Nov. 14

Episode 6 – Nov. 21

Episode 7 – Nov. 28

Episode 8 – Dec. 5

Episode 9 – Dec. 12

Episode 10 – Dec. 19

What is “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5 about?

The final season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” picks up where Season 4 left off. The junior lieutenants are left to continue working on the Cerritos after D’Vana Tendi chose to leave Starfleet and return to the Orions.

Who is in “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5?

The final season of the Star Trek animated series brings back the usual cast including Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis and Jerry O’Connell.

Garrett Wang will also voice his “Star Trek: Voyager” character Harry Kim in the final season as well.