‘Star Trek: Section 31’ Spy Film Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date

“Star Trek: Section 31,” originally developed as a series, is finally coming to audiences as a feature-length film. The project, covering the extremely secretive Section 31 division of Starfleet — essentially its black ops espionage arm — debuts on Paramount+ on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, CBS Studios announced Saturday at New York Comic Con.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 1. According to an official release, “Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.”

Alongside Yeoh, the film stars Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl and Robert Kazinsky, who spoke at the Star Trek universe panel where the announcement was made. Other cast members include Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny & Georgia”) and James Hiroyuki Liao (“Barry”), as well as Miku Martineau as a young Philippa Georgiou. The project is directed and executive produced by Olatunde Osunsanmi, who was also part of the panel.

While not appearing live, Yeoh offered a video message for the New York Comic Con crowd.

CBS also revealed new teaser art for the movie centered on Yeoh, which you can see here:

Preview art for “Star Trek: Section 31.” (Courtesy CBS Studios)

The film was written by Craig Sweeny and. It’s executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh. The project is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Star Trek: Section 31” premieres Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 on Paramount+.