‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Trailer Promises ‘Goonies’ in Space (And That’s a Good Thing) | Video

The Jon Watts-created series premieres on Disney+ this December

Skeleton Crew
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Lucasfilm/Disney)

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” has been teased endlessly and now that we finally have a trailer, we know more about the latest adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Watch the trailer below, which premiered tonight at D23.

“I fell in love with Star Wars when I was a 10-year-old boy. And I love that it’s told through the perspective of the kids,” Jude Law said while introducing the clip.

“When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” reads the official synopsis for the Jon Watts and Christopher Ford-created series. “Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The trailer shows exactly this, with a bunch of kids – Ravi Cabot-Conyers (as Wim), Kyriana Kratter (as KB), Robert Timothy Smith (as Neel, who is the same species as Max Rebo from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) – getting into trouble and running afoul of questionable characters. Jude Law also stars. The series has been described as being inspired by the Steven Spielberg-produced Amblin movies of the 1980s (“The Goonies,” “Gremlins,” etc.) and you can really feel that influence in the trailer.

What’s nice about the trailer too is that it establishes itself as taking place in the same time frame as “The Mandalorian” – we see a pirate character that appeared on that series in the trailer. It’s very clear that this particular timeline, taking place after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” is hugely important to the world of “Star Wars.” It’s when “The Mandalorian,” “Ahsoka” and “The Book of Boba Fett” take place, as well as the upcoming feature “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and several planned spin-offs are set.

And you know what? “Skeleton Crew” seems very fun. Much of the current “Star Wars” output has been dark and psychologically oppressive; this looks breezy and light in a really lovely way while also maintaining its inherent “Star Wars”-y nature.

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

