‘Frozen III’ Sets 2027 Release Date

Parents across the world should brace for more earworms in three years. Disney announced Friday at its D23 2024 fan gathering that “Frozen III” is coming in 2027.

Disney also announced “Frozen on Broadway” will be coming to Disney+ in 2025.

“Frozen III” will almost certainly continue the record-smashing success of its predecessors; the original “Frozen” became the highest-grossing animated film of all time after its release in November 2014, raking in $1.27 billion. “Frozen II” surpassed that handily following its release six years later, earning a total of $1.45 billion.

When “Frozen II” Passed that milestone, it was recognized as the new top-grossing animated film — but of course, this doesn’t include the photorealistic CGI remake of “The Lion King,” which grossed $1.65 billion the same year, but for some reason is classified as live action (perhaps due to its attempt to appear as if it was using real animals, even though it didn’t — they are all computer generated and talk throughout).

Whether the third “Frozen” entry replicates the Oscar success of the original remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly be nominated in 2028. As for box office, expect a blizzard of cash.