First ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Footage Teases a Snow Planet as Filming Begins

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” doesn’t hit theaters until 2026, but as director Jon Favreau pointed out, this is the last D23 before the movie opens – so they had to bring something to the adoring fans at the Honda Center. And since they have only been shooting the movie for a few weeks, they didn’t have a ton of footage – but they still brought something.

The footage that was screened during the presentation showed the Mandalorian (once again voiced by Pedro Pascal) on a snow planet, walking into a room and killing a bunch of snow troopers. There was voice over from Pascal saying that, since he took Grogu on as an apprentice, he would be more selective in the assignments that he agreed to.

Beyond that there was a shot of the Mandalorian in a spaceship with Zeb (from “Star Wars: Rebels,” as first introduced in “The Mandalorian”), a great moment where the Mandalorian and Grogu have commandeered a walker (on that same snow planet). They slide down an icy cliffside and, when they reach the bottom, there are the four-legged AT-AT walkers waiting to shoot at them.

There was then a moment with the little droid mechanic guys from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (who worked on C-3PO) and who later appeared on “The Mandalorian.” It looks a nice upscaling of the world established in “The Mandalorian” and the associated series.

“If you remember, it was the launch of Disney+ and we got to bring that story to all of you and now we are delighted to say we are getting the chance to bring these characters to the big screen. We’re all pretty excited to have Star Wars back on the big screen,” said Favreau.

Dave Filoni, who is executive producing and co-wrote the movie, added: “For me personally this has been a journey of almost 20 years, especially baby Yoda. And working with Disney legend like Jon. I’m so proud of him. He didn’t know I was going to do this. And just when I saw Iron Man, I thought, This guy would make a great Star Wars movie.” We’ll see if he did, in 2026.