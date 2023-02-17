Starz, MGM+ Launch $11.99 Bundle on Prime Video

Starz is teaming up with Amazon on a new $11.99 monthly bundle with MGM+ on Prime Video – a 20% discount compared to the combined price of both standalone subscriptions.

The offering, which will launch in the coming weeks, will give U.S. subscribers access to critically acclaimed Starz series including “Outlander,” the “Power” Universe, “P-Valley” and upcoming new seasons of “Party Down” and “Blindspotting,” as well as to its flagship domestic services including Starz Encore, 17 premium pay-TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services.

“We are excited to join forces with Amazon to offer STARZ together with MGM+ to their millions of customers on Prime Video,” Starz Domestic Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “STARZ is a complementary service to general entertainment offerings, so we’re thrilled to see that bundling is now here and believe there will be many more bundling opportunities to come.”

MGM+’s original series include the Emmy-winning “Godfather of Harlem,” the sci-fi horror series “FROM,” the Western adventure “Billy the Kid” and drama series “A Spy Among Friends,” “War of the Worlds,” “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.”

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated “Laurel Canyon,” “Murf the Surf,” “Helter Skelter,” “Slow Burn,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” “NFL Icons” and “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror.”

It also offers premium movies, including blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” MGM hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci” and beloved franchises like James Bond and Rocky.