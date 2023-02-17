Lionsgate stock rises box office

Images from "John Wick: Chapter 4," "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret?" (Lionsgate)

Wall Street Bets Big on Lionsgate’s Box Office | Analysis

by | February 17, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

2023 is a do-or-die year for its future as an independent studio. Can its upcoming IP-rich movie slate live up to the expectations?

Wall Street traders, always fickle, have a new favorite media company: Lionsgate.

Shares of the mini-major continued to climb this week after jumping 25% following stronger than expected earnings and a buoyant slate of new movies headed to theaters. The stock closed Thursday at $10.69, a big leap from the $5.46 low it recorded near the end of December. What’s odd about the jump is that it can be credited to that most antiquated of media revenue streams: theatrical moviegoing.  

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

