Lionsgate to Release Guy Ritchie’s Action Comedy ‘Operation Fortune’ in U.S.

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Guy Ritchie’s action comedy “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” which stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant. The film is set for release on March 3.

Filmed in 2021, “Operation Fortune” follows super-spy Orson Fortune (Statham) as he works with his team and global movie star Danny Francesco to track down a dangerous weapon called The Handle that was stolen by Ukrainian mobsters and is set to be sold to the highest bidder by arms dealer Greg Simmonds. Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone also star.

“Operation Fortune” was set for release by STX Entertainment, which co-financed the film with Miramax. in early 2022. But STX reportedly pulled the film at the behest of the producers in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Along with directing, Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies, whom he previously worked with on the scripts for “Wrath of Man” and “The Gentlemen.” Ritchie and Atkinson also produced the film with Bill Block.

Lionsgate has not said whether “Operation Fortune” will receive a release in theaters, on video on-demand, or day-and-date on both platforms. The studio is also releasing Ritchie’s next film, “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” starring Henry Cavill, in 2024.