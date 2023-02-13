Amazon Freevee has greenlit an intimate concert series spotlighting today’s biggest musical artists: “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience.”

The series will premiere its first concert special with a spotlight on U.K. pop star Ellie Goulding’s upcoming album “Higher Than Heaven.”

Designed as a narrative-driven performance program, each hour-long special will feature performances, exclusive interviews, venue vignettes and behind-the-scenes footage to tell a popular recording artist’s story. Anchored by their history-rich locations across the globe, each performance setting will have an intimate connection to the artist.

In the first special, “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens,” which premieres exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., U.K. and Germany on March 31, Goulding will perform songs from her fifth studio album, which is slated to be released on March 24 via Interscope Records.

“Artists Den is known for creating visionary, once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences—tapping into intimate performances from the world’s most popular, influential, or on-the-rise artists,” Lauren Anderson, head of Amazon Studios’ AVOD Original content and unscripted programming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Artists Den on ‘Monumental.’ Featuring fan-favorite musicians performing in their favorite places, we’re delivering our customers an exclusive musical escape to beautiful locations around the globe.”

Mark Lieberman serves as creator and executive producer of the Amazon Freevee special alongside co-executive producer Amber Mundinger, both of Artists Den Entertainment. Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban and Haley Jones of 2929 Productions also executive produce.

“’Monumental’ is a natural and exciting extension of the Artists Den mission. For over 15 years, we’ve produced countless cultural events and premium concerts for television, telling unique artist stories in the context of their personal Artists Den,” Lieberman said.

“In partnership with Amazon Studios, we are thrilled to push the envelope even further with ‘Monumental,’ and expand what’s possible on a grander scale in the most epic locations,” Mundinger said.

“Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” will premiere March 31 on Amazon Freevee.