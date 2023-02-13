Chelsea Handler Set as SeriesFest Closing Night Performer

Chelsea Handler is headed to SeriesFest. The comedian, who just finished her stint as guest host for “The Daily Show,” will headline the annual event’s closing night festivities on May 10.

“We are ecstatic to announce a very special night of comedy at Red Rocks featuring the one-and-only Chelsea Handler,” SeriesFest CEO and co-founder Randi Kleiner said. “Not only does Chelsea exemplify the best in stand-up comedy, highlighted by her recent Netflix special, this event will also be ground-breaking as it will be the first time a female comedian will headline at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre!”

The 9th annual event will take place from May 5-10 in Denver, Colorado, and includes six days of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, and never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. Programming details will be announced in April.

For the May 10 closing, Handler will be joined by several other noteworthy comedians. There will also be a special TV presentation component to the event, details of which will be announced at a later date.

Per a release from event organizers, SeriesFest is a non-profit organization that “champions and empowers artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling by providing year-round opportunities for creators and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and share stories, which inspire and impact global audiences. SeriesFest culminates in a highly-curated and celebrated Denver-based festival and marketplace. Dedicated to showcasing innovative episodic content, the annual festival includes in-competition independent pilot screenings, panels, workshops, live reads, parties and network television premieres.”

Tickets for SeriesFest go on sale for the general public via AXS on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Mountain.