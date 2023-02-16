Twitter Exec Briana McElroy Moves to Lionsgate as Head of Global Digital Marketing

Lionsgate announced on Thursday that it has named Twitter marketing executive Briana McElroy as head of worldwide digital marketing for its motion picture group.

McElroy has worked for over a decade in digital marketing, serving as client lead at Twitter for the social media site’s marketing partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. Prior to Twitter, she served as director of digital marketing at Warner Bros., overseeing online marketing campaigns for films like “Wonder Woman,” “Kong: Skull Island” and the Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born.”

McElroy will report to JP Richards and Keri Moore, President and Co-President of Marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. She will immediately work on marketing campaigns for upcoming films for the studio like “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a new sequel to “Saw,” “Now You See Me 3” and “Expendables 4.”

“Having worked with Briana for many years, I have seen first-hand the passion, collaboration, and creativity she brings to everything she touches. She is also a thoughtful and caring human being, who harnesses that strength to connect with audiences in truly unique ways. She has led a career defined by strength, perseverance, tenacity, and bravery; and we are very lucky to have her join our marketing team,” said Richards in a statement.

“Having seen what the digital team at Lionsgate has grown and created, I am proud to be joining such a fun, daring and innovative group of digital marketers and look forward to hitting the ground running on the most promising and exciting film slate of the year,” McElroy said.