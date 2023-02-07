‘La La Land’ Will Dance Its Way to Broadway

“La La Land” is headed for Broadway: producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday that Damien Chazelle’s six-time Oscar-winning film is being adapted for the stage.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said Platt in a statement shared with TheWrap. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight ‘La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

Bartlett Sher will direct from the book by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. The stage adaptation will feature music by the film’s composer, two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by the Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Emma Stone earned a Best Actress Oscar for her role as an aspiring actress in the 2016 film: It also earned Academy Awards for Best Director, production design, cinematography, original score and original song and scored a Best Actor nomination for Ryan Gosling, as well as a Best Picture nod.

“With ‘La La Land in Concert’ marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences.

“La La Land” follows several live stage productions based on Lionsgate film and television properties, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Now You See Me,” “Wonder” and “Nashville.”

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Brown, EVP of Business & Legal Affairs Eva Feder and Stefan Schick at Loeb & Loeb.