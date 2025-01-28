‘Stay in LA’ Campaign Grows to 15K as Keanu Reeves, Patty Jenkins and More A-Listers Sign Petition

Supporters of the “Stay in LA” campaign have more than doubled in the 4 days since it launched, with several A-listers now throwing their weight behind the petition.

Among them, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Wilde, Bette Midler, Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Kevin Bacon Joey King, Zooey Deschanel, Levar Burton, Joshua Jackson, Olivia Wilde, Alex Winter, Connie Britton, Sian Heder, Jason Reitman and Charlie Hunnam have signed.

They join a growing list of supporters that in just three days has pushed the number of signatories from 6,000 to, as of this writing, more than 14, 729.

Organized by writer Alexandra Pechman and director Sarah Adina Smith, the petition calls for California politicians and studios to “help our beloved city rebuild itself and ensure LA’s future viability as a place where craftspeople, film workers, and businesses thrive.” Among its proposals, it asks the state to uncap the tax incentive for productions that shoot in Los Angeles county, and urges studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in L.A. over the next three years.

Read more here.

Many entertainment industry figures have enacted efforts to help out Los Angeles — for example, Vin Diesel announced that Universal will finish shooting “Fast X: Part 2” in Los Angeles, noting that his sister pointed out that “Los Angeles needs it now more than ever.”